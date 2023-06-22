Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.25 and its 200-day moving average is $372.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

