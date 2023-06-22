Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,906 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

