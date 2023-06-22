Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

