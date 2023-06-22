RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

