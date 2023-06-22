Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

