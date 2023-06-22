Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $445.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.