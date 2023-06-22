Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.