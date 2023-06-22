NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 21,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $430.45 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

