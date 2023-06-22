Addenda Capital Inc. Has $14.83 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.16. The company has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

