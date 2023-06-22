The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

