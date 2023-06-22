Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

