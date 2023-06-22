Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.94. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

