Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.