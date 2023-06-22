KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after buying an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.