Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

