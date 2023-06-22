Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

