NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,171,000 after buying an additional 161,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after acquiring an additional 368,777 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

