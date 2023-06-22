Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.