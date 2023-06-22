Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 30,905 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 1.75% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

