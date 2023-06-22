Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 188,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 409,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

