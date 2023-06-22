Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 894 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.28 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

