Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

