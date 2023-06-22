Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 3,295 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

