Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,046 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Shares of MA opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.47. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

