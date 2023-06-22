Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

