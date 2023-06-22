Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,468 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

