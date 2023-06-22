Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 23,476 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 483,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 154,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDV opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.58. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In other news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.79) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.