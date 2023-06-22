Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after buying an additional 195,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 406,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 179,492 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

