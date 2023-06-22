iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lessened by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

