Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.