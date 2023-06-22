iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

