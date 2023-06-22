iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

