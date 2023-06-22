Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,578 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

