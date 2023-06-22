Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,857 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

