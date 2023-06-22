Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.38 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

