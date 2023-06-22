Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.87. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

