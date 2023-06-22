Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $4,090,066 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

