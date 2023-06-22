630 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM stock opened at $324.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.55. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $288.64 and a one year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

