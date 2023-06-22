Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 165 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WTM opened at $1,368.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,415.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,413.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,172.00 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.