Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 662,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Wendy’s by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.