9,553 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,152 shares of company stock worth $1,086,910. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.