Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3,885.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

