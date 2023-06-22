Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

