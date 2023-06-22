Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

PBH stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

