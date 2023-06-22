Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.