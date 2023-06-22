Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $338,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of HII stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

