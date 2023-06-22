Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of News by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of News by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

