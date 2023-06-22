Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

