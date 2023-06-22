12,360 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 395.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 454,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 448,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.