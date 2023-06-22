Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,071 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.